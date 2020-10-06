ACTON (CNS) — A person was taken to a hospital this afternoon after being freed from a truck that overturned on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Acton.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at 2:29 p.m. on the northbound 14 between Crown Valley Road and Santiago Road, according to Leslie Lua of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which was on scene 10 minutes later.
One person was freed from the truck and taken to a hospital shortly after 3 p.m., Lua said.
The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert upon closing the number two and three northbound lanes, which reopened shortly before 4:40 p.m.
