Property owners who have fire debris from the Bobcat and Lake fires — including properties where the home survived but trees were killed — and who want it removed by the government-sponsored Fire Debris and Hazard Tree Removal program must submit a Right of Entry form by Dec. 31.
You may submit forms at the Antelope Valley Building and Safety office, 355A East Ave. K-6., Lancaster. Call ahead before submitting forms 661-524-2390.
Office hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or email at bobcatfire@pw.lacounty.gov or lakefire@pw.lacounty.gov
• Include the Property Address or Assessor’s Parcel Number in the subject line and limit file size to 150 megabytes.
• If you do not receive confirmation within two business days, contact the hotline at 626-979-5370.
Hazardous materials have already been removed and the rest of the debris removal will start in January.
For the property owners who don’t want the government to remove fire debris, those forms are due Jan. 31 and the debris must be removed by March 15.
Household Hazardous Waste Removal (Phase I)
• Phase I is led by County Fire and specialized contractors.
• Phase I was initiated Nov. 1.
• 126 properties have been inspected and cleared as of Dec. 2.
Non-Hazardous Waste Removal (Phase II)
• Phase 2: Government-Sponsored Debris and Hazard Tree Removal Program (Opt-In)
• Dec. 1 — CalOES/CalRecycle assessment and debris removal contracts start date.
• Dec. 7 — CalOES to begin hazard tree assessment on private roads on the week of Dec. 7.
• Dec. 9 — CalOES Environmental Health Officer in LA County to tour environmentally sensitive areas. These include blue-line streams in the Lake Hughes and Bobcat burn areas, the Devil’s Punch Bowl Natural Area, western Joshua trees, and some private properties.
• Dec. 31— All property owners who opt in must submit completed Right of Entry.
Phase 2: Local Debris Removal Program (Opt-Out) — The Local Program is for those property owners who are ineligible or choose not to participate in the Government-Sponsored Debris and Hazard Tree Removal Program.
• Jan. 31 — All property owners who opt-out must submit Work Plans for approval.
• March 15 — Work (opt-out) must be completed.
To begin private property site assessments and physical debris removal, the critical priority is for property owners to complete and submit Right of Entry forms to DPW.
As Right of Entry forms flow in, DPW and Cal Recycle will further detail out operations with prioritization based on extreme hazard mitigation circumstances.
General timelines, debris removal, Right of Entry forms and Right of Entry submission methods can be found at @ https://lacounty.gov/recovery/ or @ https://www.dpw.lacounty.gov/rebuild/cleardebris
