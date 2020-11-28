When Edward J. Perkins was a student at a segregated school in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, his history teacher taught the class about the brutal racial oppression in South Africa. It was even worse, the students were told, than what they as Black people were experiencing in the American South.
The teacher urged her students to donate what little change they had to the African National Congress, in support of its struggle against white minority rule.
Perkins recalled that lesson often when he became the United States’ first Black ambassador to South Africa, serving during the last bitter decade of the system that had come to be called apartheid.
“We were Black teenagers in the middle of Arkansas, young people discriminated against ourselves, Black boys and girls who could barely find South Africa on a map,” he recalled in a memoir, “Mr. Ambassador: Warrior for Peace,” written with Connie Cronley and published in 2006.
“But,” he added, “we contributed our pennies and nickels for this noble fight.”
Perkins died Nov. 7 at a hospital in Washington. He was 92. His daughter Katherine Perkins said the cause was complications of a stroke.
Perkins, whose grandparents had been born into slavery, rose to the upper reaches of the State Department.
In addition to his ambassadorial postings, which also included Liberia and Australia, he became director general of the Foreign Service and helped recruit young officers from beyond the Ivy League. He became US ambassador to the United Nations and in 1992 served as US representative to the UN Security Council.
After he retired from the Foreign Service in 1996, he spent a dozen years at the University of Oklahoma, directing its International Programs Center and teaching geopolitics.
“We just lost a giant of diplomacy,” Susan Rice, who served as US ambassador to the United Nations in the Obama administration, wrote on Twitter after Perkins’ death. “Pioneer among African Americans, champion of a diverse Foreign Service.”
In addition to recruiting people of color, women and people from places like Appalachia, Perkins oversaw the hiring of Avraham Rabby, the first blind person in the diplomatic corps. (Rabby died in May at 77.)
His most challenging assignment was South Africa, where he was appointed ambassador by President Ronald Reagan in 1986.
The United States, like much of the world, was embroiled in a fierce debate over how to try bringing an end to apartheid. Congress had overridden a Reagan veto and imposed stringent economic sanctions.
Reagan had tried to fend off the vote by promising to impose sanctions on his own — and by appointing Perkins the first Black ambassador to South Africa.
Concerned that Reagan was naming a Black ambassador as a symbolic gesture because he did not want to confront South Africa in a substantive way, some Black leaders urged Perkins to refuse the appointment. Among them was the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the civil rights leader, who told reporters that having Perkins serve as the intermediary between Reagan and President P.W. Botha of South Africa would put him in “the same humiliating posture of asking a Jewish person to be a messenger between Hitler and a reactionary administration.”
But Perkins’ wife reminded him that as a member of the Foreign Service he had vowed to go wherever he was needed. He accepted the posting.
