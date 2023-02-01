PALMDALE — Ronda Perez, Palmdale’s interim city manger, could drop the word interim from her title if the City Council approves a proposed employment agreement between her and the city at tonight’s meeting.
The proposed agreement is good for three years, until Jan. 18, 2026. Perez would be paid $299,750 annually with an annual cost-of-living increase if such a raise is provided to full-time employees. The proposed agreement provides for two optional two-year incremental extensions.
According to the proposed agreement, she would receive a $500 monthly automobile allowance for conducting city business during and outside normal business hours.
The City Council met in closed session, on Jan. 11, and gave Perez a unanimous positive performance evaluation, according to a staff report from the City Manager Department. The council met in closed session again, on Jan. 18, to discuss filling the city manger position permanently.
“They agreed that Ronda Perez should be appointed City Manager, thus removing the Interim title,” the report said.
She joined the city, in October 2021, as assistant city manager and was appointed acting city manager, in December 2021, after the firing of former city manager J.J. Murphy. She was appointed interim city manager, in March 2022.
Prior to joining the city of Palmdale, in October 2021, Perez served as executive director of Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) during its first year of existence. The organization was formed in 2020 by the merging of the Antelope Valley Board of Trade and the Greater Antelope Valley Economic Alliance.
She previously worked for the City of Lancaster. She held the tiles of senior operations manager, director of Parks, Recreation and Arts and assistant city manager.
The City Council meets in open session at 7 p.m., in the Council Chambers, at 38300 Sierra Highway.
