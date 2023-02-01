Ronda Perez

PEREZ

PALMDALE — Ronda Perez, Palmdale’s interim city manger, could drop the word interim from her title if the City Council approves a proposed employment agreement between her and the city at tonight’s meeting.

The proposed agreement is good for three years, until Jan. 18, 2026. Perez would be paid $299,750 annually with an annual cost-of-living increase if such a raise is provided to full-time employees. The proposed agreement provides for two optional two-year incremental extensions.

