The Bakersfield Californian recently ran two stories about people leaving and moving to California.
The first one discussed folks who were leaving, citing high taxes, regulations, air quality and the state’s liberal politics as reasons for moving.
The San Joaquin Valley’s air pollution was also mentioned.
While I may disagree with the primary reasons these folks say they are leaving, I totally agree with their air quality concerns.
As I have noted here before, that’s the primary reason we moved to Mojave in 1948.
California’s Central Valley has some of the worst air quality in the nation, and I don’t blame anyone for leaving the Valley for cleaner air.
The reason for this health hazard is that the Valley is a huge bowl hemmed in by mountain ranges and filled with two dirty industries, farming and petroleum production.
East Kern air
Eastern Kern and the Antelope Valley enjoy good air quality, which is vital for our aerospace industry.
Pilots flying airplanes and space ships need to see where they are going and to be tracked from the ground.
About the only bad air we have here is crud that flows through the Tehachapis from the Valley, “transported” in air quality language.
I’ve observed this stuff while flying over the pass between Bakersfield and Mojave.
Renewable energy
Renewable energy is a growing industry here on the sunny side of the mountains, making inroads on the oil business. In fact, some oil operations on the county’s west side are using solar energy to help power their operations.
Valley politicians got all riled up when the governor set a 2035 moratorium on selling oil-fueled motor vehicles in this state, but that died down when stories began to reveal that an alternative fuel industry is quietly growing in the land of the pump-jacks.
These are businesses that recycle cooking fat, cow poop and other stuff into fuel. The aviation industry has been developing fuels for aviation engines from these sources for some time.
Also, oil won’t die because it’s used in making plastics and other stuff, which can become its own sort of biohazard, but that’s another story.
I am aware that some folks do not like the wind turbines and solar operations out here, but we need power and it has to be generated somewhere.
Clean vs. dirty
Having lived in the Valley oil patch and in the Great Mojave Desert, I’ll take clean turbines and solar panels over dirty oil wells any day.
The best way to generate power is to capture it on your roof. Solar panels, like everything else in this world, have been improving by orders of magnitude and are now available as solar shingles.
Which means that, with batteries, living off the grid will soon become feasible as will perpetual motion vehicles powered solely by the sun.
Renewables have also brought good new jobs to our region.
While all this sounds fantastic, it’s not just coming; much of it has already arrived.
You’ll notice that the number of “Governor Moonbeam” references to former Gov. Jerry Brown have pretty much disappeared as the technology he predicted has bypassed his once wild predictions.
Something that makes me smile when I read about people leaving California is that many of them, including several of my friends, were able to do so because they were able to achieve success and buckets of money by living, working and being able to innovate right here in this “flawed” state.
Something we also never hear from the expats is that prices are lower in their new home states because of lower average income.
I do agree that housing prices are out of sight in Southern California (except here) and the Bay Area, but that may start to come down when more folks begin to work from home in less expensive places.
Newcomers
Newcomers interviewed by the Californian cited a lower cost of living, and a warm welcome from their neighbors, as reasons for moving to Bakersfield.
All complained about taxes, which are due to Prop. 13, which slashed property taxes when it was approved by voters in 1978 but raised all other taxes while shifting taxing power to Sacramento, another side effect many folks are not aware of.
That happened because property taxes are administered locally while sales and income taxes are handled in the State Capitol.
Those taxes rose to make up for the loss of property tax revenue, which is among some of the lowest in the US, and because of the “no free lunch” syndrome.
With all its alleged problems, our state also enjoys wonderful weather.
Mobile nation
Americans are a mobile people and my family has moved numerous times, including to Washington and back.
We have moved so often that we have our own moving dollies.
Moving is a pain, and I wonder if the folks moving out understand what they are getting into. I do not envy them. We still have stuff unpacked from our 1994 D.C. move.
I like California, my home state and Mojave, and, at my advanced age, I plan to stay where I am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.