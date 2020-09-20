The global pandemic has created many problems that have rippled through the fabric of everyday life. One of these issues people didn’t see coming: a national coin shortage.
Everyone from big retailers to small-business owners and even your everyday shopper has been affected by this in some form or another.
For Eric Stewart, owner of Mr. Suds Laundry in Palmdale, the coin shortage has proven to be an obstacle to keep the coin-operated laundromat open.
“It’s affected me a lot,” Stewart said. “I can only buy like $100 in quarters once a week or so.”
The laundromat needs at least $500 in quarters a day to operate, Stewart said.
In early July the Federal Reserve created the US Coin Task Force to mitigate the effects of the coin shortage. The task force includes bank executives, a representative of Coinstar, members of the Federal Reserve and the US Mint, along with other leaders in the coin supply chain.
The general population has referred to the issue at hand as a coin shortage, but it’s actually a coin circulation problem, according to a June 30 statement by the Federal Reserve.
“While there is adequate coin in the economy, the slowed pace of circulation has meant that sufficient quantities of coin are not readily available where needed,” the statement said. “With establishments like retail shops, bank branches, transit authorities and laundromats closed, the typical places where coin enters our society have slowed or even stopped the normal circulation of coin.”
Because of the economic shutdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, coins haven’t been circulated like normal and have forced business owners like Stewart to find them by other means.
“I have quarters now,” he said. “ I’m able to get them — not from the banks, though. From the guy I have.”
Stewart now relies on “his guy” to get him coins to keep his laundromat running.
“If I didn’t have him, I don’t know what I would do,” he said.
For business owners like Stewart, it has become really hard to get coins from banks.
“They only want to give you $100 even if that,” he said. “At first they were giving me like $200; now they only want to give you $100.”
Stewart has even experienced some banks telling him they don’t have any coins at all. He’s also talked to other businesses and they have had similar issues.
“They say the same thing,” Stewart said. “They’re a business and sometimes [the banks] only want to give $10 in quarters.”
The US Mint released a Public Service Announcement on Aug. 5 to inform the public on how to help combat the coin circulation problem to #getcoinmoving.
“[You can] help get coins moving by using exact change when making purchases, taking your coins to financial institutions, or turning them in for cash at coin recycling kiosks,” Mint Director David Ryder said in the video.
October has been declared by the task force as #getcoinmoving Month with weekly themes and coin drives to get those coins collecting in a jar at home and the spare change lying around in your car back into circulation.
Laundromat's will just have to go to card readers...no biggie. But on must ask...why are we being "pushed" to a cashless society...? Control...?
