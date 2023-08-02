Border Troops

Migrants are escorted by a US Army soldier after entering into El Paso, Texas from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, in May to be processed by immigration authorities. The Pentagon is pulling 1,100 active duty troops from the US-Mexico border it deployed earlier this year.

 Associated Press files

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon is pulling 1,100 active duty troops from the US-Mexico border it deployed earlier this year as the government prepared for the end of asylum restrictions linked to the pandemic.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved the deployment of a total of 1,500 active duty troops for a temporary 90-day military presence surge at the border in May. At the time, illegal border crossings were swiftly escalating with concerns they’d go even higher after the restrictions ended but instead the numbers have fallen.

