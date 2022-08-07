Immigration Pentagon

Migrants hold Red Cross blankets after arriving, April 27, at Union Station near the US Capitol from Texas on buses in Washington.

 Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon rejected a request from the District of Columbia seeking National Guard assistance in what the mayor has called a “growing humanitarian crisis” prompted by thousands of migrants being bused to the city from two southern states.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declined to provide Guard personnel and the use of the DC Armory to assist with the reception of migrants into the city, according to US defense officials. Mayor Muriel Bowser said, Friday, that the district may send an amended, “more specific” request, adding that she believes this is the first time a DC request for National Guard has been denied.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.