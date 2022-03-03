LANCASTER — Lancaster School District’s Promise Academy has an unusual mascot for a school in the desert — a penguin.
The mascot — a drawing of a black and white Adélie penguin — has a red heart on his chest. He is standing on a small blue ice floe. Adélie penguins rely on ice floes for their survival.
Students at the Promise Academy rely on the staff to help them learn and transition to the next level in their education. The school serves approximately 20 special education students in preschool through eighth grade who are considered severe as well as medically fragile.
“All of our students have an extensive list of health issues,” Principal Amy Westlake said.
Most of the students function at three to six months of age. Most are nonverbal. The District moved the program from its former home at the aging Linde Verde Center to its new home, at 1331 East Ave. J-8, near Lincoln Elementary School, in January 2021.
Each classroom has a teacher, a licensed vocational nurse and one or two paraprofessionals.
“Our students all have health plans,” Westlake said. “Anything can happen where they might have a seizure and medications need to be administered.
It was one of the school’s paraprofessionals who came up with the penguin mascot. The school’s motto is “Our Students Grow and Thrive.”
“Penguins symbolize dreams, adaptability, closeness and family,” Westlake said, “They are a bird that has adapted to fly through the water instead on the sky. That’s kind of like our students; they might not be able to do what a typical student can do, but they adapt.”
Westlake pointed to the red heart on the penguin’s chest.
“Everything we do is from the heart,” she said.
Westlake took a tour of the school with Antelope Valley Union High School District Board President Donita Winn, a longtime volunteer for the District.
Second-grader James Berry has some motor limitations.
Assistant technology specialist Tyler Heckathorn and speech pathologist Nelida Johnson worked with James in teacher Valerie Riley’s classroom using different boards to help him communicate. The GoTalk board has nine squares with a different picture in each square. Another clear plastic board had slides with two squares depicting different hand signals that he could point to.
James, who has global delays, uses the boards to communicate with the classroom staff. He also had a large device with a green smiling face and a red frowning face on the desk in front of him to indicate yes or no to a question.
“He is improving in his reach and extension,” Heckathorn said.
Johnson retrieved a pink bubble gun that shot bubbles into the area in front of James’ desk, eliciting a smile from the youngster.
“He’s giving it everything right now,” Westlake said.
In teacher Cynthia Jones’ classroom, eighth-grader Jaden Smith worked with his LVN Christiaan Tillman. Other students worked from home.
“We always start off with music,” Jones said.
Jaden started as a preschooler at the old Linde Verde Center. He had a tambourine and a maraca on his desk for the musical start.
“His goal is to be able to hold on to things, so I try to incorporate goals in all the things that we do,” Jones explained.
Jaden sat in a custom-fitted Rifton chair, which is a special chair that the District purchased to support the students orthopedically.
“All music blended in to help with the learning,” Westlake said.
In teacher Maria Castellanos’ classroom, students worked on adaptive physical education according to their ability.
Westlake pointed out one student who could not walk when she came to the school two years ago. She walks now. The classroom had a gate to prevent the youngster from walking away from the classroom.
“She’s all over,” Westlake said. “She’s going to ready to go to a comprehensive campus next year. We’re very happy about that; that’s a success. We want kids as often as possible to be in the general education with their peers.”
The mobility room an overhead tract system can assist students who are learning how to walk.
“This allows us to take off some of their weight with the slings,” physical therapist Liticia Fernandez said. “Some of the ones that aren’t walking can get down on the mats and work on crawling and standing and coming up and around.”
The tracking system is new. They also have one in the school’s restroom to assist with some of the older students.
Fernandez and occupational therapist Ren Landicho put a harness on Jaden and helped him walk along the track toward the open door and back.
Fernandez, Landicho and Tillman cheered Jaden on as he walked along the track.
“We always use two staff members no matter the size (of the student),” Westlake said. “I’m so glad we were able to get this.”
