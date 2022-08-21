Pence Iowa State Fair

Former Vice President Mike Pence (center) greets fairgoers, Friday, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said, Friday, that he didn’t take any classified information with him when he left office.

The disclosure — which would typically be unremarkable for a former vice president — is notable given that FBI agents seized classified and top secret information from his former boss’s Florida estate, on Aug. 8, while investigating potential violations of three different federal laws. Former President Donald Trump has claimed that the documents seized by agents were “all declassified.”

