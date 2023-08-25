WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence says voters should expect to see the same, more combative candidate at the next GOP debate as he urged his former running-mate-turned-rival Donald Trump to join his competitors on stage next time around.
“You know, elections are about choices and I welcomed the opportunity last night to draw a contrast with other candidates on the stage who I think are walking away from the conservative agenda that has defined our movement for 50 years and holds the keys for restoring American leadership in the world and American prosperity and security at home,” Pence said in an interview from Milwaukee a day after the first Republican presidential primary debate.
With his campaign still mired in single digits and facing a skeptical GOP base, Pence delivered a surprisingly pointed performance Wednesday night. He launched repeated broadsides against his non-Trump rivals and tangled, in particular, with 38-year-old tech entrepreneur and political novice Vivek Ramaswamy.
“Now is not the time for on-the-job training,” Pence said. “We don’t need to bring in a rookie.”
At one point, Pence was reprimanded by the Fox News moderators for going after his allotted time.
The debate came as Pence and his campaign have taken a more aggressive posture toward Trump following a pair of indictments related to the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Pence spent four years as Trump’s most loyal defender before breaking with him over those efforts and has said: “Anyone that puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States.”
Still, Pence was among all but two of the candidates who clearly raised his hand when asked Wednesday night whether they would support Trump, the race’s prohibitive front-runner, if he is the nominee and convicted on criminal charges.
At the same time, he rebuffed Ramaswamy’s efforts to get him to commit to a possible pardon if he is elected, saying that a pardon “usually follows a finding of guilt and contrition by the individual that’s been convicted.” Trump has insisted he did nothing wrong and has continued to repeat his election lies.
Pence and his team have long tried to make the case that the candidate is “well-known but not known well” by Republican voters.
(1) comment
Pence seems to be part of the Swamp. I like Ramaswamy, he seems smart and fair he would make a good Vice President.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.