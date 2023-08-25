Election 2024 Debate

Republican presidential candidates stand on stage Wednesday in Milwaukee before a Republican presidential primary.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence says voters should expect to see the same, more combative candidate at the next GOP debate as he urged his former running-mate-turned-rival Donald Trump to join his competitors on stage next time around.

“You know, elections are about choices and I welcomed the opportunity last night to draw a contrast with other candidates on the stage who I think are walking away from the conservative agenda that has defined our movement for 50 years and holds the keys for restoring American leadership in the world and American prosperity and security at home,” Pence said in an interview from Milwaukee a day after the first Republican presidential primary debate.

Jimzan 3
Pence seems to be part of the Swamp. I like Ramaswamy, he seems smart and fair he would make a good Vice President.

