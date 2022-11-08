WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, Monday, her decision on whether to remain in Congress if Democrats lose control in the midterm elections has been impacted by the assault on her husband at the family’s home in San Francisco.

The Democratic leader did not disclose her plans for her future, at a time when many expect Pelosi and other Democrats would step down from leadership if the party suffers losses. But during an interview with CNN, Pelosi said with certainty that the attack on her 82-year-old husband has weighed into her thinking.

