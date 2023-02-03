Pelosi backs Schiff

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined at right by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., announces her appointments to a new select committee to investigate the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 1, 2021. Pelosi endorsed fellow Democratic Rep. Schiff on Thursday, in his 2024 bid to claim the seat now held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, providing the long-serving incumbent doesn’t seek a seventh term.

 AP file photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed fellow Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff on Thursday in his 2024 bid for the seat now held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, providing the long-serving incumbent doesn’t seek a seventh term.

The public blessing of Schiff’s candidacy, though conditional, was significant. Feinstein has said she will make a decision about her future in the next couple of months. But Pelosi’s announcement represented the strongest signal to date that it’s unlikely Feinstein — at 89 the oldest member of Congress — will run again.

