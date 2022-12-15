Pelosi Husband Assaulted

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins speaks with reporters, Wednesday, in San Francisco after a preliminary hearing for David DePape, the man accused of attacking the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

 Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — The man accused of attacking the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there was “evil in Washington” and he was looking to harm Pelosi because she is second in line for the presidency, a San Francisco police investigator testified, Wednesday.

The suspect, David DePape, broke into the couple’s San Francisco home, Oct. 28, seeking to kidnap the speaker — who was out of town — and instead beat her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer, authorities said. The violence sent shockwaves through the political world.

