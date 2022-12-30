Brazil Pele Obit

Brazil’s Pele is hoisted on the shoulders of his teammates, in 1970, after Brazil won the World Cup final against Italy, 4-1, in Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca. Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died in Sao Paulo, on Thursday. He was 82.

 AP Photo

SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died, Thursday. He was 82.

The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer, since 2021. The medical center where he had been hospitalized for the last month said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.

