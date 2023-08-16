LANCASTER — Justin Rhodes, a 39-year-old man who was killed Aug. 5 when he was run over while allegedly trying to enter a car on Lancaster Boulevard, just west of Valley Central Way, was a US Army veteran who completed two tours of Iraq, family members said.
Rhodes served in Mosul and Ramadi. He was diagnosed with PTSD. Family members say he was on his way to get help when he was killed.
Although Rhodes had a cellphone, charger and wallet with identification, those items were not found on his body, which presumably led authorities to believe he was homeless. Rhodes lived with his ex-wife and their two children, a 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, in Lake Los Angeles.
Justin loved to act and sing. He was taking voice lessons with a local coach.
He joined the army because he wanted to serve his country, his mother Ginger Rhodes wrote in an email.
He experienced a mental health crisis that began Aug. 1. The last time she saw her son, Ginger Rhodes said she gave him some clothes, his wallet and his cellphone and charger.
“He hugged me and told me he loved me,” she wrote. “I hugged him and told him I loved him, too.”
He went to the home of his grandmother, Ginger Rhodes’ mother, to sleep.
“Before he did, he told her he knew he needed help,” she wrote. “He said he was going to get it. He hugged her and told her he loved her. Then he went to bed.”
Around noon the next day, Ginger Rhodes’ mother realized he was gone. She learned about her son’s death when she received a text from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office asking her to call them.
“He loved his animals, his kids and his family,” she wrote.
She believes the system failed her son like so many other veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.