Pedestrian killed

Justin Rhodes, a 39-year-old US Army veteran, was killed Aug. 5 when he was struck by a car whose driver attempted to drive off after Rhodes allegedly tried to enter the vehicle. Because he had no items of identification, he was initially believed to be homeless.

 Courtesy photo

LANCASTER — Justin Rhodes, a 39-year-old man who was killed Aug. 5 when he was run over while allegedly trying to enter a car on Lancaster Boulevard, just west of Valley Central Way, was a US Army veteran who completed two tours of Iraq, family members said.

Rhodes served in Mosul and Ramadi.  He was diagnosed with PTSD. Family members say he was on his way to get help when he was killed.

