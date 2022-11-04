LLANO — A man was killed, early Thursday morning, when he was struck by a vehicle while walking along Pearblossom Highway, California Highway Patrol officials reported.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, pending notification of his next of kin, was reportedly walking in the area of Pearblossom Highway, east of Longview Road. A 56-year-old Palmdale woman was driving a Honda Odyssey at about 6:40 a.m., east on Pearblossom Highway, when a collision occurred between the Honda and the pedestrian, officials reported.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.