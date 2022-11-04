LLANO — A man was killed, early Thursday morning, when he was struck by a vehicle while walking along Pearblossom Highway, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
The man, who has not been publicly identified, pending notification of his next of kin, was reportedly walking in the area of Pearblossom Highway, east of Longview Road. A 56-year-old Palmdale woman was driving a Honda Odyssey at about 6:40 a.m., east on Pearblossom Highway, when a collision occurred between the Honda and the pedestrian, officials reported.
The man died as a result of the injuries suffered in the collision, officials reported.
The cause of the collision is under investigation. The involvement of alcohol or drugs is also still under investigation, officials said.
A SigAlert was issued for the area, at about 7:20 a.m., and remained in place for about three hours, according to Caltrans.
This is the 38th person killed so far, this year, in the CHP Antelope Valley Office’s jurisdiction, which includes all unincorporated Los Angeles County roadways, as well as state highways within the Antelope Valley, officials reported.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Officer Shields at the CHP Antelope Valley Office at 661-948-8541.
