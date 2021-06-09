PALMDALE (CNS) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in the Palmdale area while walking across State Route 138 amid “poor lighting conditions,” the California Highway Patrol reported today.
The man, in his 30s, died at the scene about 9:35 p.m. Monday at SR 138 west of 121st Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Authorities withheld the name of the man, who was from the Antelope Valley community of Pearblossom, pending notification of his relatives.
The pedestrian was crossing the highway when he was hit by a 2008 Saturn Aura driven by Jerry Tate, 22, of Palmdale, who remained at the scene and was not arrested, the CHP reported.
The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
