LANCASTER — Authorities on Tuesday identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Lancaster over the weekend.
Pablo Flores Martinez, 51, of Newhall was fatally injured about 2 a.m., Sunday on 110th Street West, south of Avenue K, according to the coroner’s office and the California Highway Patrol.
According to the CHP, Martinez was walking eastbound into the southbound lane of 110th Street West when he was struck by a 2006 Toyota whose driver was unable to see the victim in the darkness.
The motorist, whose name was not released, remained at the scene and was interviewed by officers.
