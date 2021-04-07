LANCASTER — A man was killed while walking near an intersection in Lancaster Monday afternoon.
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station traffic investigators are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident, which occurred at 4:11 p.m. near the intersection of Avenue K and Stanridge Avenue.
The preliminary investigation indicates that an unidentified adult male driving a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on Avenue K, while an unidentified male pedestrian was walking southbound across Avenue K in the No. 1 eastbound lane. The Jetta driver struck the pedestrian.
Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and provided aid. The pedestrian was critically injured and transported to the Antelope Valley Hospital, where he later died.
Names, ages and cities of residence for the Jetta driver and pedestrian were not provided by Lancaster Station.
The cause of the incident is still under investigation, but speed does not appear to be a factor. It’s not clear whether drug and/or alcohol were factors.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the traffic investigators at 661-948-8466.
