LANCASTER — A woman was killed while crossing Avenue L near Sixth Street East, late Wednesday night, the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Traffic Division reported.
According to the preliminary investigation, the woman was crossing Avenue L northbound near the intersection, at about 11:30 p.m., when the driver of a Toyota heading west on Avenue L didn’t see her and struck her in the street.
The woman was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.
There is no stoplight at the intersection of Avenue L and Sixth Street East, which is an unpaved road off the Avenue L thoroughfare. It is in area of primarily commercial and industrial activities.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation, officials reported.
Speed does not appear to be a factor, and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role.
The identity of the woman was not yet released by authorities.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Traffic Investigators at 661-948-8466.
