LANCASTER — A possibly homeless man was killed Saturday when he was struck by a car whose driver tried to drive off.
The death occurred at 4:02 p.m. on Lancaster Boulevard just west of Valley Central Way, Lt. Mark Pope of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station told City News Service.
The man, whose name was not immediately disclosed, died at the scene, Pope said.
A news videographer at the scene said a woman stopped her car to allow what she believed to be homeless people cross the street when a man got up from a bus bench, hit her car, grabbed her door handle and tried to get in. He was reportedly fatally injured when she tried to drive away.
