A pedestrian was killed Thursday in a hit-and-run collision in Palmdale, while a motorcyclist was fatally injured in a separate Lancaster collision, authorities said Friday.
California Highway Patrol officers were called at 11:19 p.m. Thursday to 20th Street West and R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N) in Palmdale, where they found the victim in the roadway, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
Witnesses said the vehicle, which they said was a gray Honda Civic with a missing front bumper, drove away from the scene after hitting the pedestrian.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Kimball said.
The CHP activated a Yellow Alert Friday for the suspect vehicle, a 2009 four-door dark gray Honda Civic with a California license plate 8TAS047. It lost its front bumper, license plate and a windshield wiper in the collision and is believed to have hood and windshield damage, according to the CHP.
Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to call 911.
A Yellow Alert is activated when a person has been killed due to a hit-and-run incident and the law enforcement agency has specified information concerning the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.
In Lancaster, deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded at around 5:15 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Avenue K at Sixth Street East, where they learned the driver of a Lincoln Zephyr made a left turn from westbound Avenue K in front of the motorcyclist, who was eastbound on Avenue K, said Sgt. Michael Politano.
The male victim, whose name and age was unknown, died at the scene.
It is unknown if the motorcyclist’s speed was a factor in the crash.
The driver of the Lincoln Zephyr was found to have been driving under the influence and he was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, Politano said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.