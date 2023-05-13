CHP logo

A pedestrian was killed Thursday in a hit-and-run collision in Palmdale, while a motorcyclist was fatally injured in a separate Lancaster collision, authorities said Friday.

California Highway Patrol officers were called at 11:19 p.m. Thursday to 20th Street West and R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N) in Palmdale, where they found the victim in the roadway, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.

