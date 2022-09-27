QUARTZ HILL — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorist, Sunday night, on Avenue L near 42nd Street West, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
The 18-year-old from Lancaster was walking just after 10 p.m., in the westbound lane of Avenue L, just west of 42nd Street West, when he was struck by a 2004 Honda Element, officials said.
According to CHP officials, the driver, identified as 52-year-old Robert Moreno, of Lancaster, saw the pedestrian but was unable to slow or stop in time to avoid hitting him.
The man died of his injuries. His identity is being withheld by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, pending notification of his next of kin.
The involvement of drugs or alcohol was ruled out at the scene, CHP officials reported.
This is the 29th person killed so far, this year, in the Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction, which includes not only highways and freeways, but also all roads within the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County.
CHP officials advise that these types of preventable accidents can be avoided by obeying all traffic signs and signals, obeying the speed limit, not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and always wearing a seat belt.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Officer Merager at the Antelope Valley CHP Office, 661-948-8541.
