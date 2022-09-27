QUARTZ HILL — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorist, Sunday night, on Avenue L near 42nd Street West, California Highway Patrol officials reported.

The 18-year-old from Lancaster was walking just after 10 p.m., in the westbound lane of Avenue L, just west of 42nd Street West, when he was struck by a 2004 Honda Element, officials said.

