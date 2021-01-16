LANCASTER — Another pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle.
A male adult was walking in the roadway, in what appeared to be a westbound direction at 50th Street East near Avenue K-4 when he was struck by a four-door BMW sedan driven by a male. The incident occurred at 11:19 p.m.
The preliminary investigation indicates the BMW was southbound on 50th Street East. The car collided with the pedestrian in the southbound lane.
Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics arrived on scene to provide aid, but the pedestrian was fatally injured.
The BMW driver was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital for numerous facial abrasions caused by glass shards from the impact of the collision.
Neither the BMW driver nor the pedestrian were identified in the report provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station.
The cause of the incident is under investigation, but it does not appear that alcohol was a factor.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call the traffic investigators at Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466.
