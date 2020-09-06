LANCASTER — One person was killed and another received major injuries Friday morning as they crossed Avenue L east of 47th Street West.
It is the 25th person killed in traffic incidents within the jurisdiction of the California Highway Patrol’s Antelope Valley office.
The Antelope Valley office released information about the incident Friday afternoon.
As the two people were trying to cross the street, a Lake Hughes resident driving a 2012 Toyota Prius was westbound, east of 47th Street West, at approximately 40 to 50 miles per hour. Because of poor lighting conditions, the driver did not see the people trying to cross the road and struck them. One of the parties suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a Antelope Valley Hospital with major injuries.
The driver of the Prius and witnesses remained at the scene to render aid and waited for emergency personnel. Following questioning, the driver was released at the scene.
It’s unknown whether the people trying to cross the street were under the influence of alcohol or drugs. According the CHP’s statement, the driver was not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
For details regarding the deceased, contact the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office at 661-945-8566.
Anyone with details about the incident is encouraged to contact Officer C. DeHaven at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
