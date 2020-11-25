LANCASTER — A pedestrian died after being struck by a car Sunday night.
Traffic investigators with the Los Angeles County Lancaster Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station are investigating the incident, which occurred at 9:41 p.m., Sunday at Avenue J-8 and Sierra Highway.
The preliminary investigation indicates that a female adult was driving a mid-size sedan southbound on Sierra Highway when an adult male entered the roadway at Avenue J-8 and was struck by the car. The driver stopped and immediately called 911.
Los Angeles County Fire/Paramedics were dispatched to the scene, but were unsuccessful in their life-saving efforts. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the incident is still under investigation. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.
Anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the traffic investigators at Lancaster Stations by calling 661-948-8466.
