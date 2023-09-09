PALMDALE — A pedestrian was fatally struck early Friday while trying to run across a street.
According to the sheriff’s department, the unidentified pedestrian was struck at about 1:45 a.m. on Palmdale Boulevard near Fifth Street East.
Sheriff’s officials said the pedestrian was running south across Palmdale Boulevard when he was hit by an eastbound Chevrolet Camaro.
According to the sheriff’s department, the driver of a vehicle that was directly in front of the Camaro was able to swerve to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but the Camaro driver “was unable to react in time and struck the pedestrian.”
“The driver of the Camaro remained at the scene and immediately contacted emergency services,” sheriff’s officials said.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
