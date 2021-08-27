PALMDALE — A 35-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when he was hit by a vehicle while walking in the street.
The collision occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Sierra Highway, south of Avenue S.
According to the preliminary investigation by deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, the man was walking north in the traffic lane of Sierra Highway when he was struck by a vehicle also traveling north in the same lane.
The driver did not see him prior to the collision, as he was wearing dark clothing, officials said.
The man, whose identity was not yet revealed, died from his injuries at the scene, officials said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at (661) 272-2400.
