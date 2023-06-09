PALMDALE — A pedestrian who was struck by a tractor trailer and killed was identified Thursday.
California Highway Patrol officers were called at around 5 p.m. Tuesday to the scene of the collision, just north of R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N) and the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway where they learned the pedestrian was hit by a semi truck, said CHP Officer Andre De Los Reyes.
The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Shomari Rollox. His city of residency was not immediately known.
Rollox was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said the use of alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected to have been a factor in the collision.
According to De Los Reyes, the collision was the 19th fatality this year in the Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction.
Anyone with information regarding this crash was asked to call Officer J. Alvares at the Antelope Valley Area CHP office at 661-948-8541.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.