LANCASTER — A possibly homeless 39-year-old man killed in Lancaster when he was struck by a car whose driver tried to drive off was identified Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The death occurred at 4:02 p.m. Saturday on Lancaster Boulevard just west of Valley Central Way, Lt. Mark Pope of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station told City News Service. Justin Rhodes died at the scene, according to Pope and the medical examiner’s office. His place of residence was not disclosed.
