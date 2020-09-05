LANCASTER — A pedestrian was struck on Wednesday night while attempted to cross the street at a non-intersection.
Deputies from Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian near 20th Street East and Avenue J-2. Upon arrival, they learned the pedestrian walked across 20th Street East, at a non-intersection.
The driver who struck the person was driving south on East 20th Street East and did not see the pedestrian. The victim was pushing a stroller with items inside, though there was no child in it.
The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital and is in grave condition/death imminent. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.
“Any way you look at this situation, it is tragic,” a statement from Lancaster Station said. “We take this time to remind our residents to please only cross at marked, well lit crosswalks. Do not ever cross in the middle of the street. This was clearly an accident, but unfortunately the driver will carry a heavy burden, as will the family of the pedestrian. Please remind your teens, family members and loved ones to never cross mid street or run across traffic. Our hearts are with the families of both parties involved.”
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466.
Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
