PALMDALE — A milestone was reached Thursday for a proposed underground water storage project near Pearblossom that would store surplus water in the underground aquifer from the State Water Project during wet years.
The governing Board of the Antelope Valley State Water Contractors Association, which includes the Palmdale Water District, Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency and Littlerock Creek Irrigation District, accepted the Big Rock Creek Draft Feasibility Plan.
The project would use the normally dry Big Rock Creek, south of Pearblossom, which runs roughly northward from the foothills into the Valley, as a means of transporting water from the California Aqueduct to the underground aquifer.
The Association hired consultants Kennedy Jenks to complete a feasibility study for releasing water from an existing turnout in the Aqueduct, into Big Rock Creek, and allowing it to percolate through the stream bed into the aquifer below.
The idea was that the creek would provide a cost-effective means of underground water storage. However, the feasibility study in 2019 found problems with the plan. This included flooding over Avenue T that would cause an unacceptable hazard, as well as providing limited recharge capacity with smaller flows to avoid flooding Avenue T — only about 800 acre-feet of water annually. An acre-foot is 326,000 gallons of water. The target for the project was up to 20,000 acre-feet per year.
With the problems identified in the original plan, the Association looked to alternatives. Two proved to have enough merit to warrant further study.
One alternative is to build culverts beneath avenues T and S to direct the flow from the stream bed below the streets, instead of across them.
The second alternative is a recharge area near the stream bed, but not within it. This would take advantage of the better ability to percolate through the soil that is in the stream bed, but without the other complications.
In presenting the draft feasibility study, Paul Chau of consulting firm Kennedy Jenks notes some changes to the analysis of these alternatives made since the Association last presented the study.
These included life cycle costs for each alternative over 20 years for comparison and a lower cost for the basin alternative with a refined design that is closer to the aqueduct and therefore requires less pipeline to reach.
The changes make the recharge basin alternative the most attractive, he said.
The project alternatives have been vetted by the Watermaster Engineer, which is tasked with ensuring the health of the region’s groundwater basin and received favorable response.
With the study’s acceptance, the next steps are for the Association staff to work on resolving remaining questions with the two alternatives, Association General Manager Peter Thompson said.
One is to consult with the state Department of Water Resources over whether the project can use the existing turnout or if another needs to be constructed, he said.
Staff will also consult with Los Angeles County on cooperation with constructing culverts under avenues T and S, and prepare a report on the available capacity of the aqueduct in the area of the turnout to provide water for the project, Thompson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.