The Antelope Valley State Water Contractors Association accepted a draft feasibility study for storing water from the California Aqueduct underground, through recharge basins east of Big Rock Creek, near the Aqueduct turnout where the water will be accessed.

 Map courtesy of Antelope Valley State Water Contractors Association

PALMDALE — A milestone was reached Thursday for a proposed underground water storage project near Pearblossom that would store surplus water in the underground aquifer from the State Water Project during wet years.

The governing Board of the Antelope Valley State Water Contractors Association, which includes the Palmdale Water District, Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency and Littlerock Creek Irrigation District, accepted the Big Rock Creek Draft Feasibility Plan.

