PALMDALE — The HELPER Foundation and Antelope Valley Allstars will co-host a “Shoot 4 Life” basketball tournament, on Sunday, at Domenic Massari Park in Palmdale.
The tournament begins at 9 a.m., at the park, 37716 55th St. East.
The event is geared toward students in middle school and high school.
The HELPER Foundation seeks to promote proactive peacekeeping efforts through its partnership with the Los Angeles County Office of Violence Prevention, which is housed within the Department of Public Health.
The Foundation is contracted to provide community-based violence prevention and intervention strategies in Palmdale and Lancaster.
“We’re just trying to get these young people engaged in activities because they don’t have a lot of outlets,” Ansar “Stan” Muhammad, executive director and co-founder of The HELPER Foundation, said. “And they get caught up in this foolishness out in these communities, so we’re trying to provide positive, proactive peacekeeping activities for them.”
The tournament will have cash prizes and trophies for the winners. There will be vendors, a DJ, half-time show and food.
There will be two winners, one junior and one senior. The winners will have 90 days to brag.
“The goal is to do this every 90 days,” Muhammad said. “They have to bring that trophy back and compete for it again.”
Future activities include bowling. The Foundation has another basketball tournament for participants ages 10 to 15 scheduled for Oct. 30, at Courson Park. Those who would like to enter a team can sign up for the event, on Sunday.
The HELPER Foundation opened an office in the Antelope Valley, at 38442 20th St. East, in Palmdale. The office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For details, call Muhammad at 310-925-2071.
