PALMDALE — The City and local law enforcement representatives will hold a Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony on Tuesday.
The ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Poncitlán Square Gazebo, 38315 Ninth ST. East.
Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer and City Council members; City Manager J.J. Murphy; Los Angeles County Palmdale Sheriff Captain Ron Shaffer; California Highway Patrol Captain Eric Broneer; Warden R.C. Johnson, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation; representatives from the offices of Congressman Mike Garcia, Supervisor Kathryn Barger and state Sen. Scott Wilk; and Assemblyman Tom Lackey are scheduled to attend.
Also scheduled to attend are singer Mark Jullian Garden; Gerald Lockwood, who will perform taps; and bagpiper Chris Parke.
Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week is an observance in the United States that pays tribute to the local, state, and federal peace officers who have died, or who have been disabled, in the line of duty. It has been celebrated since 1962.
The City encourages social distancing and facial coverings for all attendees. People may also attend virtually by watching the ceremony on Facebook at City of Palmdale-Government.
For details, call 661-267-5115
