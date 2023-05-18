LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will pay Santa Clarita-based R.C. Becker & Sons Inc. Approximately $1.51 million to repair and resurface about 2½ lane-miles of streets on Sierra Highway between Lancaster Boulevard and Avenue I as part of the city’s Pavement Management Program.
R.C. Becker & Sons was the lowest responsible bidder out of five bids received for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.