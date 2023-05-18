Sierra Highway repaving

Santa Clarita-based R.C. Becker & Sons Inc. will repair and resurface approximately 2½ lane-miles of streets on Sierra Highway between Lancaster Boulevard to Avenue I as part of the City of Lancaster’s Pavement Management Program.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will pay Santa Clarita-based R.C. Becker & Sons Inc. Approximately  $1.51 million to repair and resurface about 2½ lane-miles of streets on Sierra Highway between Lancaster Boulevard and Avenue I as part of the city’s Pavement Management Program.

R.C. Becker & Sons was the lowest responsible bidder out of five bids received for the project.

