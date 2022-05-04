LANCASTER — Fulton & Alsbury Academy of Arts and Engineering is one of 18 schools to be named a California Green Ribbon Schools Award honoree, the California Department of Education announced, last month.
The state award uses the applications submitted for nomination to the US Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools to recognize schools and school districts across the state for environmental excellence and demonstrated achievement of the three program pillars.
Pillar I: Reduce environmental impact and costs.
Pillar II: Improve the health and wellness of schools, students and staff.
Pillar III: Provide effective environmental education, which teaches many disciplines and is especially good at effectively incorporating STEM, civic skills and green career pathways.
Fulton & Alsbury received a bronze-level achievement of 55% to 64.9%.
Sixth grade teacher Aneek daGama took the lead on the application process.
“Energy and the Environment and Green Architecture are two of my Project Lead The Way STEM modules,” she said. “I teach those to the kids and they get to learn all about sustainability, reducing their carbon footprint, ways to problem solve and try to create societies that can run off of sustainability.”
Principal Andy Glatfelter wrote in an email that daGama and her partner teacher instruct the classes for all sixth-graders, so every student at the school is exposed to careers in environmental engineering.
“Northrop Grumman recently sent over Patrick Johnson, an environmental engineer, who spoke with students about his company’s work in environmental sustainability, and he gave them feedback on their ‘Sustainable Cities’ project,” Glatfelter wrote.
The students built sustainable cities in the Minecraft video game.
daGama also co-leads the after-school environmental club, which includes the Environmental Makerfaire through the Mojave Environmental Education Consortium (MEEC) and early efforts at building a school garden.
Students in the club also participate in the solar oven cook-off through MEEC, which involves making a multi-course meal with a homemade solar oven.
“It’s terrific to see these efforts recognized at the state level,” Glatfelter wrote. “Several years ago, Aneek was named the MEEC Teacher of the Year, and she’s continuing to innovate and inspire students!”
daGama said it was a very grueling 27-page application.
“A lot of essays,” she said. “We had to include things like, do we have reflective coating on the tops of the buildings to be able to reduce energy.”
daGama also needed to know the energy output for the solar panels in the school’s parking lot, what the energy offset was and how much they were saving from school-wide recycling. She also needed to cover environmental education for students.
“All of our students do get to go through the environmental programs, which is nice,” she said. “And then my after-school program also continues that.”
They had to restart the school garden from scratch this year due to the two-year disruption because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have our raised garden beds built,” daGama said, adding the students needed to weed the soil before they could plant anything.
The students have a tower with strawberries growing. They are also building solar ovens they will use for the ninth annual Solar Oven Cook-Off Competition to be held, May 14, at the Victor Valley Museum in Apple Valley.
“They have to do a meal and it has to be a complete meal,” daGama said.
Students Amarah Cofield, Diana Ramirez and Johnny Zamora plan to make tacos and tres leche cake with their solar oven.
“We have to have some ideas on how to get the box to heat up very quickly,” Ramirez said.
The team will construct their solar oven using two boxes, aluminum foil and Plexiglas.
Student Dabra Dickson’s team plans to prepare Asian cuisine.
“Our box oven is one box,” she said. “It’s going to be a tall box and we’re going to paint the inside and outside black, then we’re going to put foil on the outside.”
According to the Project Lead The Way course description, students in the Green Architecture class learn how to apply “green” choices to the fields of architecture and construction by exploring dimensioning, measuring and architectural sustainability as they design affordable housing units using Autodesk’s 3D architectural design software.
In the Energy and the Environment class, students are challenged to think big and toward the future, as they explore sustainable solutions to our energy needs and investigate the impact of energy on our lives and the world, according to the description. They design and model alternative energy sources and evaluate options for reducing energy consumption.
