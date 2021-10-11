PALMDALE — Work is expected to begin, Wednesday, on a $3 million pavement rehabilitation project on Palmdale Boulevard between Sun Village and Lake Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works scheduled the project to improve the poor condition of the roadway and extend the life of the pavement. The work will consist of performing a three-inch cold in-place recycling treatment on the asphalt pavement and placing an overlay cap of 1.5-inch of Polymer Modified Asphalt Concrete.
The road will not be closed to through traffic, but flaggers and pilot vehicles will let through one direction of traffic at a time. Portable message sign boards will alert commuters. The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 5.
Because of the delays, motorists should avoid Palmdale Boulevard east of 90th East from next week until early November, and use Avenue T or Avenue O if they can.
Individuals with any questions about the project can call Andy Hernandez at 661-944-1508 between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. Refer to the Palmdale Boulevard (PH III) project. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing may make contact by first dialing the California Relay Service at 711.
