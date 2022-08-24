PELOSI

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded guilty, Tuesday, to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.

Paul Pelosi already served two days in jail and received good conduct credit for two other days, Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga said. Paul Pelosi will work eight hours in the court’s work program in lieu of the remaining day, Solga said during Paul Pelosi’s sentencing, which he did not attend.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Rules for thee and not for me.....Do you think you would get a sweetheart deal if you were the driver...? MADD is a bunch of cowards and sell outs. Remember you are a peasant...and the Govt scum is your God...Now kneel....Sheeple

