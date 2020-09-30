PALMDALE — Los Angeles Clippers NBA All-Star and Palmdale native Paul George has nominated Palmdale Planning Commissioner V. Jesse Smith for the Chime in for Changemakers award.
Chime in for Changemakers Across America is a new initiative by Chime the banking app to recognize and reward people who are going above and beyond in their local communities.
George wrote on his Instagram page: “Shout out to all the Changemakers! I’m proud to announce V. Jesse Smith, co-founder of the Community Action League, and native of my hometown Palmdale as my nominee for #ChimeInForChangeMakers! Jesse’s dedication, tremendous leadership, and passion for social justice embody what the #ChimeInForChangemakers campaign is all about.
In his accompanying video on Instagram, George said Smith also led several peaceful protests this summer in response to racial injustice and continues to advocate for the people of Palmdale.
“With all that’s happening in the world, it’s people like Jesse who show how big of a difference they can make,” he said.
A longtime resident of Palmdale, Smith currently serves on the Palmdale Planning Commission. His is also former president of the Antelope Valley chapter of the NAACP and is pastor of The Way Center of Truth. During the Black Lives Matter protests, he was an active leader and participant in several peaceful protests throughout the city.
“V. Jesse Smith is a man of great integrity and character and we applaud Paul George for nominating him for this prestigious award,” Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy said. “He is certainly deserving of it. And by making this nomination, Paul George continues to show his commitment to his hometown of Palmdale. We are fortunate to have individuals like PG and V. Jesse representing our great community.”
