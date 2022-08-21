LANCASTER — The sky, trees, birds, flowers and other things in the world are a lot clearer, today, for approximately 60 people who received free eye exams and prescription glasses at Grace Resource Center via a VSP Vision Eyes of Hope mobile clinic at Grace Resource Center, on Saturday.
Grace Resources and the nonprofit Power of Sight Foundation partnered with VSP Vision Eyes of Hope to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for approximately 100 people, on Saturday, at the center. The VSP mobile clinic parked in the rear near the patio.
The eye clinic coincided with the August observance of National Eye Exam Month. Eye exams are critical to see clearly and protect overall health, however, many local community members lack access to vision care.
Two local VSP network optometrists — Dr. Karine Shaghoyan and Dr. Vivian Le — volunteered to work the clinic.
There is more to eye care than getting a new pair of glasses, Shaghoyan said.
“There are a lot of systemic conditions where the first time that you see any signs of it can be the eye,” Shaghoyan said. “The eye is the only place in the body where you can see the blood vessels without having to cut through anything, so it’s a great place to evaluate general health as well.”
In some cases, an eye exam can show evidence of diabetes before a patient has had the blood work to verify it. Shaghoyan also recalled a retina screening, where she observed bleeding behind the retina.
“That’s classical leukemia,” she said. “The patient was sent to ER and then it turned out to be leukemia, so it became more of a life-saving event than just an eye-saving event.”
Shaghoyan and Le work at the nonprofit AV Hope Optometry near Antelope Valley Medical Center.
“There is truly a lot more to eye care than just getting a pair of glasses,” Shaghoyan said.
She added they recommend a first eye examination at age three.
“We can tell if you’re lying about controlling your diabetes,” Le said.
VSP Vision covered the cost of the exams and prescription lenses and frames at the clinic. Cardenas will make any glasses that could not be made on site in his lab.
VSP Vision is the first and only national not-for-profit vision benefits company. Through VSP Eyes of Hope, more than 3.6 million people in need have received no-cost eye care and eyewear.
VSP operates three mobile clinics that travel all over the United States, breaking down barriers for access and income, Linda Kendrick, VSP Mobile Clinic operations manager said.
Power of Sight Foundation is faith-based organization that started in the Antelope Valley, last December.
“We provide vision and free prescription glasses and we share the good news of Jesus Christ; that’s our mission,” President Gianny Cardenas said.
Cardenas, a licensed optician, has worked in the optometry field for 15 years.
The eye clinic was not open to the public. Community members were prescreened. Appointments for free vision care were made for individuals who have a family income up to 200% of the federal poverty level guidelines and who lack insurance coverage for routine care. Community members could also get a free haircut and groceries.
Six community members were selected for treatment at the eye clinic. Another 40 people received vouchers for a pair of glasses at participating VSP optometrists.
“It will be a total of 100 people that receive care, but 60 will be receiving care there on site as VSP is bringing one of their mobile clinics,” Grace Resources Executive Director Jeremy Johnson said Thursday.
