LANCASTER — The sky, trees, birds, flowers and other things in the world are a lot clearer, today, for approximately 60 people who received free eye exams and prescription glasses at Grace Resource Center via a VSP Vision Eyes of Hope mobile clinic at Grace Resource Center, on Saturday.

Grace Resources and the nonprofit Power of Sight Foundation partnered with VSP Vision Eyes of Hope to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for approximately 100 people, on Saturday, at the center. The VSP mobile clinic parked in the rear near the patio.

