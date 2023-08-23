Hospital Power Outage

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel stand by Tuesday outside the White Memorial Medical Center in Los Angeles after a succession of power outages prompted the evacuation of 28 patients in critical condition.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — A succession of power outages at a Los Angeles hospital prompted the evacuation of 28 patients in critical condition to other hospitals early Tuesday, while 213 other patients were moved to another building in the medical center, authorities said.

The power failure blacked out Adventist Health White Memorial’s main six-story building, disabling elevators, said Fire Chief Kristin M. Crowley. More than 100 firefighters and numerous ambulances were dispatched to the facility east of downtown.

