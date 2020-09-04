PALMDALE — The City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to allow the bond holder of the long-delayed Ritter Ranch development on the city’s west side to defer a $12 million payment for two-and-a-half years to allow them time to submit a new development plan for the project.
In February 1994, Palmdale formed Community Facilities District No. 93-1, and in 1995 the city issued special tax bonds for the district in order to finance public improvements within and in the vicinity of the proposed Ritter Ranch development.
Bond holder Preston Hollow foreclosed on the property in late July after the recent owner of the 10,500-acre Ritter Ranch property, Ritter Holdings LLC, failed to make required special tax payments due in February.
Preston Hollow then became the owner of the property. The company asked the city to defer the bond payments due for the next two years to give them time to commence development of the property.
“This is a moot point in a way because they literally own the dirt and also the bond so there’s no impact,” Finance Manager Keith Kang said at Tuesday’s meeting. “If they actually do not pay us, then they’re not paying themselves. So there’s no real impact in terms of financial concern here.”
Kang added the only real issue is development of the property.
“They want to actually submit the new development plan,” Kang said.
Tuesday’s action will allow the city to shift the bond burden to Preston Hollow.
“This is just technical deal because they’re taking over all components of it,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “We’ve got to clean the paperwork up.”
The Ritter Ranch project initially was proposed during the Valley’s 1980s housing boom to build houses, schools, a golf course, parks and shopping centers in a master-planned community on a nearly century-old ranch.
It first went bankrupt in the summer of 1996, after defense cutbacks and other factors stalled the housing boom, and it stalled again after the 2008 financial crisis.
The 10,500-acre project was originally planned for 7,200 homes.
The land is south of Elizabeth Lake Road and west of the Anaverde master-planned community. After Ritter Ranch’s development stalled the last time, the city opened a road through its property in 2015 to provide a secondary access for Anaverde.
Councilman Juan Carrillo pulled the item off the consent calendar to get the history on the project and see what the city can expect when the new owners move forward with a plan.
Carrillo said he wants to make sure that there are commercial components for the future residents.
Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt said they also might want to consider a sheriff’s substation to help reduce the response time to remote areas.
Public Works-Director Chuck Hefferman said the development agreement has since expired. The project’s specific plan is still in effect.
The property was graded and streets put in around 2005.
“Some of those streets are substandard,” Hefferman said. “There are a lot of improvements that have to be made. But a developer could come in fairly quickly and have lots. The problem is that those don’t fit with our current standards today.”
City officials have made it clear the project needs a commercial component in addition to the homes.
“They’re going to have to make this a community,” Hefferman said.
Carrillo said the project will need a fire station in addition to the commercial component and public facilities needed to service the future residents.
“We will not let anybody come in and develop without protecting the residents and the public facilities that are going to be needed, the amenities that are going to be needed, the park space that’s going to be needed,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said.
Murphy added, “Needless to say, we’re going to protect the city’s interests.”
