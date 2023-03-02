LANCASTER — Automotive industry advocate, TV personality, master certified technician and educator Bogi Lateiner’s entry into the automotive world was the classic Volkswagen Beetle.
Her parents wouldn’t buy one for her, so Lateiner, then 16, saved money she earned babysitting and mowing lawns and bought a VW Bug for $500.
“I decided I not only wanted to buy my own Bug, I wanted to rebuild my own Bug,” she told members of the Antelope Valley School Boards Association Tuesday night in the Antelope Valley College’s Performing Arts Theatre.
As the guest speaker for the educational group, Lateiner shared her passion for education and for inspiring women to pursue opportunities within the automotive and skilled trade industries.
“We have a problem that goes so far beyond just the automotive industry,” she said. “It is so far beyond just women within the industry.”
There are 5.5 open jobs for every tech graduate, according to the 2022 Technician Supply and Demand Report.
The technician shortage goes beyond automotive to include trucks, collision and airplanes.
“We don’t have people to fix the things that make the world go ’round,” Lateiner said. “We need you guys, we need the parents, the teachers, the influencers, the kids who are teaching kids in grade school all the way up to the kids who are teaching them in college, to start seeing these trades as respectable, valuable professions that are worthy of esteem, that are worthy of respect, that we’d be happy to have our kids in.”
It is time, she added, to stop thinking about professions such as gendered and white-collar jobs as better than blue-collar jobs and four-year college as the only path to success.
Lateiner touted the TechForce Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to help students attend trade schools to get technical education in auto, aviation, diesel, collision, marine, motorcycle, vintage or motorsports maintenance.
She knew nothing about cars when she was a teenager and thought she wanted to be a lawyer. When Lateiner announced she wanted to take auto shop in high school, she received pushback from her parents, teachers, friends and even her guidance counselor.
“I was told by my guidance counselor, and I quote, ‘But you’re smart; you can go to college,’ ” Lateiner said.
The mindset, she added, was that smart students went to four-year college and the other students pursued a trade. She also faced resistance because she was a girl.
“The more they told me that I couldn’t do it, the more I wanted to,” Lateiner said.
She was the second girl in her high school’s entire history to ever take auto shop. She continued to face resistance with each minor step toward her goal of working in the automotive industry.
“When you think about it, when you take a young person, male or female, and they want to do something and they get that pushback, they have to want it really bad,” Lateiner said.
She convinced her high school auto shop teacher to rebuild her VW Bug in class. She graduated from high school and attended a four-year college, Oberlin College, where she majored in pre-law and Women’s Studies.
After graduation, Lateiner attended a trade school, Universal Technical Institute in Arizona, where she lives.
“We need the trades, people,” she said. “We should not be making it so difficult for people to become trades people.”
Lateiner said students can benefit from experience in the trades and college.
“Because the kids I was going to school with in trade school knew nothing about how to write a paper or how to do a presentation or how to ask for a raise or how to interview for a job,” she said.
Lateiner had more pushback after trade school. She wanted to be a mechanic. People asked why she wanted to be a man.
She finally got a job from a man who ran an independent auto shop. He was one of those who asked Lateiner why she wanted to be a man; but he also had two daughters.
He wanted them to be whatever they wanted to be when they grew up. He hired Lateiner because he didn’t want to be seen as a hypocrite by denying her a chance. That same man was later in one of Lateiner’s classes about three years ago.
She is an ASE Certified master technician and a BMW factory-trained master technician. She teaches basic shop classes for women, to include things — such a how to change a tire or air filter or check the car’s fluids — that everyone should know before they get a driver’s license.
“They’re not designed to teach people how to be mechanics,” she said. “They’re designed to teach you how to feel a little bit more confident when you’re driving your vehicle and owning your vehicle.”
Lateiner opened her own auto shop, 180 Degrees Automotive in Phoenix, where the entry-level position was always reserved for a woman. She eventually sold the shop after 12 years to focus on other projects.
Lateiner builds custom cars and trucks and uses the automotive trade to empower women. She is the co-host with Faye Hadley of the long-running series “All Girls Garage” on MotorTrend TV.
Two years ago, Lateiner joined the “Garage Squad” program, also on MotorTrend TV.
She also hosts a podcast on Instagram that celebrates women who build, make and fix things. The podcast will be available starting next week on platforms such Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube or your favorite podcast platform.
