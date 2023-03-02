Antelope Valley School Boards Association — Bogi Lateiner

Automotive industry advocate, TV personality, master certified technician and educator Bogi Lateiner talks about the importance of trade education Tuesday night to members of the Antelope Valley School Boards Association.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Automotive industry advocate, TV personality, master certified technician and educator Bogi Lateiner’s entry into the automotive world was the classic Volkswagen Beetle.

Her parents wouldn’t buy one for her, so Lateiner, then 16, saved money she earned babysitting and mowing lawns and bought a VW Bug for $500.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.