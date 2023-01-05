The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for all of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including the Bobcat and Lake fire burn scars in the Antelope Valley and the Fish, Dam, Emigrant, North, Palisades, Tumbleweed, Ranch2 and Route burn scars. A wind advisory is also in effect through 10 a.m., today.
The flood alert included the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains, Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys and numerous cities including Lancaster and Palmdale and the community of Acton.
The flood watch was in effect from 10 p.m., Wednesday night, until 4 p.m., today.
“Significant flash flooding is possible anywhere,” the National Weather Service said. “This includes mud and debris flows in and below recent burn scars.”
A strong atmospheric river was expected to bring periods of widespread heavy rainfall with rates of about an inch per hour.
The weather service forecast for the Antelope Valley predicted rain, this morning, with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs are expected in the mid-40s to lower 50s, with wind at 25 to 35 miles per hour out of the southeast and gusts up to 55 miles per hour. The next chance for rain is Monday night and Tuesday.
Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency throughout California, on Wednesday, in advance of a major winter storm expected to dump potentially damaging amounts of rain.
According to the governor’s office, the declaration will bolster emergency response efforts while authorizing the mobilization of the California National Guard for disaster response. It also directed Caltrans to request immediate assistance from the Federal Highway Administration to expedite road repairs due to the storms.
“This state of emergency will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support local officials in their ongoing response,” Newsom said in a statement.
According to the governor’s office, state fire and rescue personnel have been pre-positioned across the state to quickly respond to emergencies such as mud and debris flow, flooding and landslides.
The state Health and Human Services Agency was also working with local agencies to assist with efforts to notify vulnerable populations such as the homeless and the disabled, about the pending storm and provide services such as temporary shelter.
State officials urged residents to avoid non-essential travel during the storm and to be prepared for possible power outages by having flashlights and batteries ready. Residents were also urged to have enough non-perishable food available to last for three days if needed, in the event of a major emergency.
