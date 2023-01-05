AV weather

The Bobcat Fire, in 2020, destroyed the Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area Nature Center and burned away much of the brush, leaving it vulnerable to flash flooding.

 Valley Press files

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for all of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including the Bobcat and Lake fire burn scars in the Antelope Valley and the Fish, Dam, Emigrant, North, Palisades, Tumbleweed, Ranch2 and Route burn scars. A wind advisory is also in effect through 10 a.m., today.

The flood alert included the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains, Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys and numerous cities including Lancaster and Palmdale and the community of Acton.

