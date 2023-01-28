LAS VEGAS — A key stretch of the main vehicle travel route between Los Angeles and Salt Lake City will be closed, all weekend, as part of a project to reshape a busy interchange serving the Las Vegas Strip.
Nevada Department of Transportation officials say Interstate 15 will be shut down to let crews demolish a big overpass at Tropicana Avenue.
