LANCASTER — The skatepark at the renovated Jane Reynolds Park opened to great fanfare, in February 2020, only to be fenced off a couple of weeks later due to public health safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The approximately 16,000-square-foot skatepark was constructed on the southern end of the park near Avenue J between Fig and Elm avenues. The park was a collaborative effort. The city held community design meetings to gather public feedback. It also hired Spohn Ranch Skateparks to design and build the skatepark.
The city reopened the skatepark once it was safe do to so. However, Mayor R. Rex Parris threatened to close it again due to vandalism.
The vandalism includes graffiti and damage to park facilities.
“Most of the budgets for the parks go to fixing vandalism,” Parris said at the Sept. 13 City Council meeting. “And so, If any of you have kids out there that are using Jane Reynolds, I want to very clear about this: I’m going to close that park if that vandalism doesn’t stop.”
Parris reminded the City Council audience that when the park opened, he urged those who used it to be responsible and to police it themselves.
“It either stops or I’ll fence it and I don’t think that there’s anybody in this city that doubts I will do that,” Parris said. “I hope that doesn’t come about; I’m very proud of that skateboard park. I think it’s state-of-the art and I wish I was less than 70 years old so I could learn how to ride a skateboard. But I can’t but it seems like a tremendous amount of fun.”
Parris closed his comments with a final warning.
“Make sure those kids understand this,” he said, holding up his right hand with his fingers about one inch apart. “They are this close to losing it.”
On Thursday, members of the city’s Public Safety and Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services teams conducted outreach in the neighborhoods surrounding Jane Reynolds looking for feedback on how to improve safety at the park.
The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station also stepped up patrols. On Friday morning, Deputy Kit Gruppie, one of two deputy liaisons with the city, parked his patrol vehicle near the skatepark.
“We’re here several times a day and we’re taking a zero tolerance approach to it,” Gruppie said.
Gruppie added they have taken back the park.
“The city shouldn’t have to worry about repairing vandalism and having to accrue those costs,” Gruppie said.
Skateboarder Nathan Metcalfe skates at the park almost every day.
“I know who’s doing the tagging,” he said. ”It’s these little kids; they’re in high school. It’s like they’re trying to prove something.”
When Metcalfe catches the vandals, he will tell them to stop.
“They’ve kept that bathroom closed now for like six months,” he said as he pointed to a park building.
“It just puts such a damper on things, you know; it sucks,” he said. “Every time I catch any of them, I tell them to get the hell out.”
