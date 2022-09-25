Jane Reynolds Park

Nathan Metcalfe rides his skateboard, Friday, at the skatepark at Jane Reynolds Park in Lancaster. The city has spent most of its parks budget on fixing park vandalism. Mayor R. Rex Parris threatened to close the park if the vandalism didn’t stop.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The skatepark at the renovated Jane Reynolds Park opened to great fanfare, in February 2020, only to be fenced off a couple of weeks later due to public health safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The approximately 16,000-square-foot skatepark was constructed on the southern end of the park near Avenue J between Fig and Elm avenues. The park was a collaborative effort. The city held community design meetings to gather public feedback. It also hired Spohn Ranch Skateparks to design and build the skatepark.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.