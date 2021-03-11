LANCASTER — A frustrated Mayor R. Rex Parris lashed out at Los Angeles County officials for their failure to get enough of the COVID-19 vaccine to the Antelope Valley, where less than 10% of the population is vaccinated despite moderate rates of infection.
“The county, deliberately, without any reservation, decided who was going to live and who was going to die. And they decided we were going to die before anybody else did,” Parris said during a COVID-19 update by Deputy Mayor Dr. Jonathan Truong during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Parris said County officials are making a political decision about whom to vaccinate. He said the county is holding on to vaccines for the white, affluent population.
“When they make a decision that people in this area are going to die, that is a homicide,” Parris said. “Any way you look at it, it’s a homicide. Now, why the hell isn’t the County giving us the vaccine that they report they’re giving us and let us distribute it? Because they sure as hell are not doing it.”
A representative from the Department of Public Health did not immediately return an email message for reply.
“Supervisor (Kathryn) Barger appreciates and shares the concerns raised by the mayor,” Michelle Vega, assistant chief deputy/communications director for Barger, said in a statement. “She is actively working with Dr. Barbara Ferrer and the Department of Public Health to ensure that the Antelope Valley receives its fair share of the vaccine allocations.
“Recently, the County deployed 11 mobile teams, supported additional vaccination sites, and has increased allocations to the AV. Supervisor Barger is committed to ensuring equity for vaccine distribution in the Antelope Valley, which is an issue that she raised with her colleagues on the Board of Supervisors two weeks ago. Our office has also been in regular communication with both the City of Lancaster and the City of Palmdale to support efficient vaccine distribution throughout the region, and expand capabilities at qualified vaccination sites. We continue to align and agree with all efforts to deploy necessary vaccine allocations.”
Parris’ comments came during a positive COVID-19 update from Dr. Truong, who reported a 35% drop in positive new COVID-19 cases; a 12% drop in deaths, and a 50% drop in hospitalizations in California over the past 14 days.
“As a physician, we like to share good news, and this is one of the few times where I get to share good news,” Truong said.
LA County is still in the most restrictive purple tier of California’s four-tier color-coded reopening plan based on positive COVID-19 cases. However, Truong suggested the county could be in the orange or yellow tier within two weeks if the trend continues.
The COVID-19 death rate is at 200 people per 100,000 in LA County, with Hispanic and Latino populations at the highest rate with 320 per 100,000, according to Truong.
“This is not a Latino lifestyle that is causing these people to die; it is the county deciding they’re going to die,” Parris said.
The mayor acknowledged his comments might have been “a little dramatic.”
“But I don’t think so when you look at 300 deaths per 100,000 people; I think that’s exactly what they decide to do,” he said, “Look at the devastation this disease does to the people who survive. And it’s because the Board of Supervisors has decided that is who should suffer the consequences of this epidemic; there’s no other way to explain it. In two weeks, it would seem to me they could have had this vaccine in our hands.”
The City opened a mass vaccination site at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds on Monday in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and the Antelope Valley Fair Joint Powers Authority Board of Directors. The site is open to anyone eligible to receive the vaccine. Appointments are required.
Qualified residents can make an appointment at kp.org/covidvaccine
Kaiser received its COVID-19 vaccine dose allotment from the state.
“But for Kaiser, we would be down to about a vaccination rate of about 5%. … Kaiser has saved this community,” Parris said.
Truong said Antelope Valley Hospital vaccinates between 20% to 30% non-Kaiser patients who qualify for the vaccine.
“For us here at our local site, we don’t know who’s who; we just give it,” Truong said.
