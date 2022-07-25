LANCASTER — Mayor R. Rex Parris is home recovering after being released from Antelope Valley Medical Center last week.
Parris was hospitalized, on July 17, with COVID-19. He was discharged after less than 72 hours.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER — Mayor R. Rex Parris is home recovering after being released from Antelope Valley Medical Center last week.
Parris was hospitalized, on July 17, with COVID-19. He was discharged after less than 72 hours.
“It was a frightening experience,” Parris said, Friday, in a telephone interview.
The mayor had high praise for AV Medical Center, adding that he was incredibly impressed with the level of care he received.
“I know efficiency when I see it,” he said. “I know when people are confident that they know what they’re doing. And I know when it’s being executed flawlessly, and that’s what I saw for three days.”
He added, “If there’s one thing they know, it’s COVID.”
Parris added the new COVID-19 variant is breaking through the vaccine. AV Medical Center staff wore all of the necessary personal protective equipment when they were in his room.
“I never felt like they were trying to stay away from me,” he said. “They were really committed to taking care of me; one of the nurses was even holding my hand when she prayed with me.”
Parris, recounted the experience in his From the Mayor’s Desk update, on Friday.
“Last weekend, I faced a daunting challenge I hoped I’d never have to deal with,” Parris wrote. “After years of being cautious and safe, it finally hit me. Despite my best efforts — getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing masks, and taking precautions when traveling — this virus was stronger,” he wrote. “I was feeling the symptoms of COVID-19. I was admitted to the Antelope Valley Medical Center for emergency treatment. I dare not think of the outcome without the vaccine, care, and treatment I received.”
The mayor credited his current state of health and recovery to the vaccine as well as the care he received during his time at the medical center.
“From the nurses who admitted and cared for me during my stay, to the doctors who used every resource at their disposal to ensure my health was restored, every member of this team showed their extreme dedication to fighting this pandemic,” he wrote.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have such high-quality care within our valley and available to our families. It is with a full heart, that I express my deepest gratitude and appreciation for the (medical center) team. Without them, I’m not sure I would be able to write this.
“Everyone should remain vigilant. This virus is surging, but it is manageable if we take precautions.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.