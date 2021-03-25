LANCASTER — After weeks of criticizing Los Angeles County officials for the sparsity of COVID-19 vaccine doses sent to the Antelope Valley, Mayor R. Rex Parris exulted over some good news at Tuesday’s City Council.
“This week is the week I’ve seen the county turn around and remember that they love us as much as we love them,” Parris said.
Lancaster opened a community vaccinations site on March 8 at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds in partnership with Kaiser Permanente.
“We are doing a similar arrangement with High Desert Medical Group,” Parris announced at Tuesday’s meeting.
Parris credited Anders Corey, health deputy for 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, for getting vaccine for the additional site.
“Anders is going to get them 4,000 doses next week, 10,000 after that. We will put them in people’s arms,” Parris said.
Lancaster will have medically-trained people to administer the vaccine, the mayor promised, “no matter what.”
“If it’s 10,000 doses a day, that’s what it will be,” Parris said. “We will put those in people’s arms, but the people in Lancaster and Palmdale have to help us with it. It’s not for you (that) you’re getting that shot; it’s so you don’t kill somebody you love; so that you don’t kill a family member.”
Parris acknowledged that some people may be reluctant to get vaccinated.
“It is going to make you sick for one day, in all probability,” he said. “Too bad; toughen up. I mean, we’re in a crisis, for heaven’s sake. This is about our families.”
Parris encouraged anyone who experienced trouble trying to make an appointment to keep trying, or call the City for help.
“If Anders gets us those vaccines, and we don’t have people coming to get them, imagine how humiliated I’m going to be,” Parris said. “After beating him up like this for a month now, and he comes through. Come on folks, we’re in this together, let’s be in it together.”
Barger’s office has been told there are many appointments available for COVID 19 vaccination at the AV Fairgrounds in Lancaster through Kaiser.
A Kaiser spokesperson did not immediately return messages on Wednesday to confirm how many open appointments there are or how many people have been vaccinated thus far.
People over age 65, teachers, grocery store workers, restaurant workers, healthcare workers and adults under 65 with significant health conditions are among the categories who can get vaccinated right now.
Qualified residents will be required to make an appointment via kp.org/covidvaccine
Deputy Mayor Dr. Jonathan Truong said California is no longer the No. 1 state in the nation for positive COVID-19 cases.
“LA County is still the No. 1 in terms of new cases, but it’s very favorable overall,” Truong said.
Truong added there is concern about the new variant of COVID-19, the California strain, which is more infectious and can cause more severe disease.
“We are enjoying our reduction now but this is lurking,” Truong said.
Deputy Mayor Larry Stock encouraged people to get vaccinated when it is their turn.
“If they’re not going to get it done through the City of Lancaster/Kaiser site, there’s numerous sites around town now,” Stock said. “We have no excuse any more. We don’t have to go down to Magic Mountain or Dodger Stadium. As I said to others, don’t be the last soldier killed in this war. This thing is not over yet; there’s still some very sick people coming in and people are dying of this thing,” Stock said.
Stock added there is a sense of urgency.
“We’re in a race with the variants,” Stock said. “So either we as a county, as a state and a country and the world is going to get vaccinated before these variants take over, or the variants are going to get there before we do, and we’re going to have another surge.”
